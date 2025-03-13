AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-13

Wildlife dept arrests another man on keeping lion illegally

Recorder Report Published March 13, 2025 Updated March 13, 2025 05:45am

LAHORE: The Punjab wildlife department, with the assistance of the local police, conducted an operation in Iqbal Town, Lahore, arresting a suspect, Nauman, for illegally keeping a lion.

The lion was also taken into custody. This action was taken after viral videos surfaced on social media showing the suspect with the lion.

A day earlier, another citizen, Azhar Mehmood, was also booked for keeping a lion without a license. The Punjab wildlife department has made it clear that strict legal action will be taken against the illegal display and promotion of wild animals on social media.

Under the new wildlife laws, keeping a lion without a license or displaying it in public is now punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of Rs5 million.

The wildlife department urges the public to refrain from illegally keeping or showcasing wild animals. Any violations should be reported to the relevant authorities immediately so that strict action can be taken under the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lion Punjab wildlife department illegally keeping lion

Comments

200 characters

Wildlife dept arrests another man on keeping lion illegally

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Tax system digitalisation: FBR reconstitutes project management team

PNSC sells MT Lahore and MT Quetta

Read more stories