Wildlife dept arrests another man on keeping lion illegally

LAHORE: The Punjab wildlife department, with the assistance of the local police, conducted an operation in Iqbal Town, Lahore, arresting a suspect, Nauman, for illegally keeping a lion.

The lion was also taken into custody. This action was taken after viral videos surfaced on social media showing the suspect with the lion.

A day earlier, another citizen, Azhar Mehmood, was also booked for keeping a lion without a license. The Punjab wildlife department has made it clear that strict legal action will be taken against the illegal display and promotion of wild animals on social media.

Under the new wildlife laws, keeping a lion without a license or displaying it in public is now punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine of Rs5 million.

The wildlife department urges the public to refrain from illegally keeping or showcasing wild animals. Any violations should be reported to the relevant authorities immediately so that strict action can be taken under the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025