Thar Foundation recognised for CSR initiatives in Thar Block II

KARACHI: Thar Foundation, the CSR wing of Thar Block II entities, has been recognised for its exceptional contributions to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and community enhancement that have helped uplift the lives of Thari people.

Recently, Thar Foundation was honored at the 17th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Summit and Awards, organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), in 5 categories of CSR Initiatives - Education and Vocational Training, Green Energy Initiative, Livelihood, and Relief Efforts for its impactful projects.

Sharing his thoughts on this recognition, Amir Iqbal, CEO of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Thar Foundation, stated, “For over a decade, we have been driven by a clear purpose of strengthening Pakistan’s energy security, while enhancing Thari communities through impactful initiatives in health, education, livelihoods and women empowerment. It is heartening to witness the transformation unfolding in Thar, and we remain committed to playing our humble role in uplifting future generations of Tharis.”

Through education and vocational training programmes, Thar Foundation aims to empower local talent to contribute to the region’s socio-economic progress. Around 2,350 Tharis are employed in jobs generated by SECMC in Thar Block II. The Foundation has established 28 school units that are imparting quality education to over 5,000 students, with 35% female enrolment. Additionally, over 2,000 individuals have received vocational training in areas such as solarisation, PV technology, welding, and hospitality, further enhancing community livelihoods.

To promote quality healthcare, Thar Foundation has set up five advanced medical facilities and three mobile health units, delivering essential services free of cost to over 300,000 patients since inception. It has installed 22 Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants across Thar Block II and surrounding areas, supplying approximately 825,000 gallons of clean drinking water to the community each month.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply to villages and settlements across Thar Block II and Gorano area, the Foundation initiated Village Electrification Project (VEP) for the first-ever installation of solar systems. Under this project, almost complete solarisation of 15 villages and settlements with 3,150 households has been achieved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025