Rs20 per litre cut in prices of diesel & petrol demanded

KARACHI: Zubair Tufail, President of the representative body of traders and industrialists, United Business Group (UBG), has demanded a reduction of Rs20 per litre in the prices of diesel and petrol.

Zubair Tufail stated that the price of petrol has significantly decreased in the international market and has fallen below $66 per barrel. In this situation, the government should provide complete relief to the public and reduce petroleum prices by at least Rs20 per litre.

He further said that industries are playing multiple roles in supporting the economy, such as creating employment opportunities, hiring workers, bringing in foreign exchange, and supporting the local community.

However, the government is not taking any steps to provide relief to the industrial sector, while a significant reduction in petroleum prices is necessary. Additionally, electricity prices should also be reduced.

Zubair Tufail mentioned that during the holy month of Ramazan, citizens’ lives in Karachi have been made difficult, as K-Electric has increased the duration of load-shedding in many areas of the city to 14 hours due to rising temperatures.

Nepra, the government, and K-Electric are collectively burdening citizens with higher electricity bills. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s progress and development have been hindered. Whenever the country moves towards development, obstacles are created. It is essential to address key issues such as petrol, electricity, gas, and others, especially for small and medium-sized businesses that are already facing various challenges.

Zubair Tufail urged the government to resolve city’s longstanding issues on a war footing and significantly reduce petrol and diesel prices to provide relief to both the public and businesses across the country.

