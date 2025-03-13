30 govt teaching hospitals: Rs3.59bn released for free medicines

LAHORE: The Finance Department has released Rs 3.59 billion of pending funds under the medicines budget to 30 different government teaching hospitals.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, historic steps are being taken in the health sector.

“Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program and Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program are flagship programs of the Punjab government in the health sector,” he said, adding: “We want that 100-percent of the fruits of these three historic health programs reach to the people.”

He stated that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has started these special programs for the convenience of patients who cannot afford the cost of treatment. He said that every plan has been started to heal the wounds of suffering humanity.

