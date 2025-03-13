AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Punjabi Culture Day put off amid train tragedy: Azma

Recorder Report Published March 13, 2025 Updated March 13, 2025 06:04am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has announced that the Punjabi Culture Festival, scheduled for March 14, has been postponed.

In a video message, the minister said that considering the current situation in the country, the festival is being rescheduled. She explained that the decision was made out of respect for Ramazan and in light of the recent train accident in Balochistan.

However, the Punjabi Culture Festival will now take place on April 14. She expressed hope that those trapped in the train accident in Jafarabad would return home safely.

She reaffirmed her commitment that Punjabi Culture Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm on April 14, highlighting the vibrant colours of Punjabi heritage.

