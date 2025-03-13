AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-13

PPP condemns barbaric attack on Jaffar Express

Recorder Report Published March 13, 2025 Updated March 13, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and digital media head Umar Rehman Malik, has strongly condemned the barbaric terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, calling it an unforgivable crime against innocent civilians.

He emphasized that such cowardly acts will never break Pakistan’s spirit or weaken the nation’s unwavering resolve against terrorism.

“Our prayers are with the victims and their families, and we hope for the safe rescue of all hostages and the swift recovery of the injured. The perpetrators of this heinous attack must be brought to justice. Pakistan will never bow to terror, Inshallah,” said Umar Rehman Malik.

Commending the heroic efforts of Pakistan’s security forces, he praised their swift and courageous response, which led to the rescue of 155 passengers and the elimination of 27 terrorists. He reaffirmed that the bravery and dedication of the security forces reflect their steadfast commitment to the nation’s security.

