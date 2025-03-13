Police rescue constable from drug dealers

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have rescued a constable who had been taken hostage by alleged drug dealers during a crackdown in the limits of Pugrah police on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation Muhammad Shoaib Khan confirmed the incident, explaining that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to target drug dealers in the outskirts of the capital.

During the operation, the suspects resisted and took a police constable hostage.

In response, a large police force was quickly deployed to the village, where they managed to rescue the officer safely.

Following the incident, SSP Khan assured the public that further actions would be taken against the culprits. “We will continue our efforts to combat drug trafficking and ensure the safety of our officers and citizens,” he said. “We will not allow drug dealers to ruin the future of our youth.”

The operation resulted in the arrest of five suspects, and the police plan to carry out additional crackdowns in the area. Police source said that a civilian was also injured in the altercation.

