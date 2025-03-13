PITB opens registration for ‘SheWins’ programme

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has opened registration for its ‘SheWins’ Training Programme, designed to equip women with essential digital skills and support their career development.

According to the PITB, the programme offers both on-campus and online training courses, enabling female candidates to choose between courses in e-commerce with social media marketing and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and YouTube content creation and video editing.

The programme is open to female applicants aged 16 to 50 with a minimum educational qualification of Matriculation. Interested candidates can register via the official website.

The six-week on-campus training is available at a discounted fee of Rs20,000 while the online training course is offered for Rs15,000. To date, more than 2,000 women have completed their training through this programme and are running their online businesses, making a significant step towards economic empowerment.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said through this programme, they are empowering women with modern digital skills so they can not only become financially independent but also contribute positively to the national economy by expanding their online businesses.

