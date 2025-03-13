AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-13

Lawyers: IHC disposes of contempt proceedings

Terence J Sigamony Published March 13, 2025 Updated March 13, 2025 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the contempt proceedings initiated against the lawyers on account of their contemptuous act during the incident that took place on February 8, 2021.

A single bench of Acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, on Wednesday, heard the petition while Member Islamabad Bar Council Adil Aziz Qazi, Babar Awan and other office-bearers of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Qazi informed the bench that the Islamabad Bar Council has already disposed of the case, while Awan adopted the stance that the incident occurred as a result of a strike but the police presented it in an aggravate manner. He contended that the case has been pending for the last four years and requested the court to close it now.

In this matter, the lawyers have already tendered their unconditional apologies and submitted their affidavits, wherein, it was deposed that the said respondents regret the incident that occurred at the IHC on 08.02.2021 and are sincerely apologetic and remorseful; that they assure this Court that they would never do anything in future that would hurt or undermine the dignity of this Court or any other Court; that they are willing to take further steps that this Court deems necessary and appropriate for the satisfaction of this Court as to their future good conduct; and that they leave themselves at the mercy and magnanimity of the Court.

It was February 8, 2021 when in a violent protest against the demolition of lawyers chambers, the black coats barged into the Chief Justice Block of the IHC and wrecked havoc there. The enraged lawyers ransacked the chamber of Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and also chanted slogans against him and Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the demolition of their chambers at Islamabad district courts in F-8 sector.

After the incident, the IHC issued contempt of court notices to 17 lawyers on account of their contemptuous act during the incident took place on February 8.

The lawyers who were issued notices included Ahsan Majeed Gujjar, Arbab Ayub Gujjar, Faiser Jadoon, Farzana Mughal, Hamad Dar, Naseer Kayani, Nazia Abbasi, Raja Zahid, Shaista Tabbasum, Yasmin Rashid, Sindhu, Kulsoom Rafique, Kamran Yousafzai, Hafiz Malik Mazhar Javed, Khalid Mehmood, Raja Amjad, Raja Farrukh and Tasadduq Hanif.

Later, the IHC also issued contempt of court notices to 12 more lawyers. The lawyers included Akhtar Hussain, Asad Ullah Khan, Khalid Mehmood Khan, Muhammad Asif Gujjar, Muhammad Rustam Malik, Muhammad ShoaibChoudhary, Muhammad Umer, Naveed Hayat Malik, Nusrat Parveen, Saiful Islam Sindhu, Shela Shan Abbasi and Zafar Khokhar.

