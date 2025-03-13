First meeting of eSports Task Force held

ISLAMABAD: Esports is the future, and Pakistan will not stay behind, said Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan.

This, he stated at the first meeting of eSports Task Force which met to devise strategy to develop globally competitive eSports talent and infrastructure in Pakistan.

He said that committees and subcommittees will be formed to structure this initiative, ensuring that e-gaming is officially recognised as a sport in Pakistan.

Mashood said that the prime minister has approved names of even those members in this Task Force who were critic of government, especially on tax policies. He said that the prime minister wanted to include members based on their contributions to the industry and country on merit regardless of differences of opinion.

The journey to make E-Sports a recognised sport in Pakistan has officially begun.

Key stakeholders including Ignite, PSB, PTA, Nayatel, Antakh Ventures, FAST, MoITT, DG Sports from all provinces, and HEC gathered to lay the foundation for a gaming industry.

