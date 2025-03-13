MoU signed: DIBPL, Salaam Family Takaful enter partnership

KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL) has entered into a strategic partnership with Salaam Family Takaful Limited, first-ever digital family Takaful provider, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the DIBPL Head Office in Karachi.

This collaboration aims to transform Shariah-compliant financial solutions by integrating innovative savings and investment opportunities with life Takaful coverage, to be launched soon.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both organizations, highlighting their shared commitment to promoting financial inclusion and stability through tailored Islamic financial products.

Through this partnership, DIBPL customers will gain access to Salaam Family Takaful’s comprehensive savings and investment plans designed to secure their financial future while providing life protection. The upcoming offerings will address diverse financial goals and protection needs, ensuring peace of mind for families across Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Junaid Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of DIBPL, said that this partnership represents a significant milestone in bank’s journey to provide value-driven, Shariah-compliant financial solutions. “By collaborating with Salaam Family Takaful, we are expanding our range of offerings to better serve the needs of our diverse clientele, helping them achieve financial stability while adhering to Islamic principles,” he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Rizwan Hussain, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Salaam Family Takaful said that this partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan is a significant step in expanding access to Shariah-compliant financial and protection solutions. By combining Salaam Family Takaful’s expertise in innovative digital Takaful products with DIBPL’s extensive reach and commitment to excellence, we aim to provide customers with holistic financial security, he added.

The partnership is a testament to DIBPL’s continued focus on driving innovation in Islamic finance, delivering impactful solutions, and supporting customers in achieving their financial goals while staying true to their values.

