China keen to establish Tier-4 data centres in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: China has expressed keen interest in establishing Tier-4 data centres in Islamabad, as a delegation from the Chinese Embassy met with Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday.

The discussions focused on enhancing digital infrastructure, with Randhawa highlighting Islamabad’s potential as a hub for big data and digitisation.

The delegation led by Minister Counselor Yang Guangyuan and accompanied by Second Secretary Xie Yang and Attache Yang Depang, appreciated the CDA’s efforts in modernising the capital.

Randhawa welcomed Chinese investment in Islamabad’s digital economy and assured that the city is selecting prime locations for data centre development.

Apart from digital infrastructure, the meeting also covered investment in tourism and recreational projects.

The Chinese delegation lauded initiatives such as the electric cable car, Islamabad Eye Ferris Wheel, theme park, and zipline in F-9 Park.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from both sides to strengthen cooperation in digital infrastructure, tourism, and investment opportunities in Islamabad.

