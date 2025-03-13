Balochistan CM vows ruthless action against terrorists

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti chaired a meeting to review law and order situation specially Jaffar Express incident on Wednesday.

Additional Chief Secretary briefed the CM about terror attack and security forces’ rescue operation. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, IG Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, IG Railway Police Rai Tahir and other relevant officials.

Addressing the meeting, CM Sarfraz Bugti made it clear that there will be no compromise on law and order situation and the government will take ruthless action against the terrorists and their facilitators.

Balochistan Chief Minister reiterated that terror attack on train is intolerable and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, adding that the terrorists cannot occupy even an inch, the purpose of the attack is to create the impression of a violent environment.

Sarfaraz Bugti said that the government has to come out of all kinds of confusion and fight against terrorism. He made it clear that the enemy of the country cannot destroy the peace of Balochistan they will be defeated at all costs.

CM Bugti said that all possible resources will be provided to the security agencies to protect the people, and strong action will also be taken against the facilitators of terrorists.