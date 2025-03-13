MRCP (UK) PACES examination: AKU approved as official site

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University (AKU) has achieved a significant milestone by becoming accredited as an official examination site for the MRCP (UK) Part 2 Clinical Examination (PACES).

This prestigious recognition, granted by the Royal Colleges of Physicians (RCP) in the UK, reinforces AKU’s role as a leader in medical education and assessment in the region.

To secure this accreditation, AKU’s Centre for Innovation in Medical Education (CIME) successfully hosted a ‘Pathfinder’ mock PACES examination, evaluating its world-class simulation facilities, examiner expertise, and logistical capabilities. Conducted in collaboration with AKU’s Medical College, this assessment ensured that the University met the rigorous international standards required for the exam.

“This is wonderful news for AKU and for hundreds of young medical trainees in Pakistan,” said Dr Faisal Ismail, Regional Director, CIME, South Asia. “Hosting the MRCP (UK) PACES exam at CIME underscores our ability to conduct high-stakes international assessments, and enables local candidates to access globally recognised qualifications closer to home.”

As part of this initiative, 14 faculty members from AKU’s Medical College have also been certified by RCP, UK, as official MRCP (UK) PACES examiners, attesting to the high quality of AKU faculty and further enhancing the University’s ability to deliver high-quality clinical examinations.

The first official PACES exam at AKU-CIME is scheduled for August 2025, providing Pakistani and regional candidates with a cost-effective and accessible option to take this crucial examination without the need for international travel.

“This success is a testament to AKU’s dedication to excellence in medical education,” said Dr Muhammad Tariq, Professor and Vice Dean, Medical College, AKU. “Becoming an accredited PACES exam site and having a team of internationally certified examiners places us at the forefront of medical assessments in Pakistan. We look forward to further expanding our impact through international collaborations.”

With this milestone, AKU continues to solidify its position as a premier hub for clinical examinations, setting new standards for medical education and assessment in the region.

