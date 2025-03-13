PARTLY FACETIOUS: A war of narratives?

“Narrative is not always the same as ground reality, and sadly it is the narrative that prompts actions.”

“If you are referring to Jaffar Express incident…”

“No I am not and for your information it’s not merely an incident – the ongoing incendiary attacks on defenseless people have been going on for decades.”

“Do you reckon it’s an intelligence failure of sorts because…”

“I am not willing to talk any more about this, when I said the narrative is not the same as ground realities I was referring to the Ukraine-Russia war – as we know Russia is not losing the war and the Western so-called free and unbiased media’s narrative has no credibility.”

“Agreed and what is even more baffling is that those who certainly know ground realities continue to argue that this flawed narrative represents truth and are basing their foreign policy on it, I am referring to the European Union’s claim that the war began with the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 22 February 2024 rather than on NATO reneging on its pledge to Russia that it will never seek to park its troops in Ukraine after making Ukraine a member country…”

“Hmmm and the irony is that the headless EU, headless after Trump took US out as a player, insists on the same narrative.”

“Indeed but the 30-day ceasefire agreed by Ukraine is not going to be acceptable to Russia and the restart of all assistance to Ukraine is not going to change Russian policy as they will consider it a ploy to rearm Ukraine, as they have said repeatedly about a ceasefire. And don’t forget Russia was winning the war even with full US support for Ukraine.”

“See this means that however much military strengthen you may have which you use to shape the narrative in the mainstream media, ground realities are what dictate what happens, and sensible decision makers would take those realities into account before coming up with an action plan.”

“Give me a domestic example!”

“That’s a tough one… Let’s see the Pakistan Peoples Party’s four canal issue is being raised at the wrong forum.”

“Give me a more shall we say acceptable example. And let me give you a hint – it must start with Shehbaz Sharif and end with…with…”

“SWB.”

“SWB?”

“Samdhi Without Borders.”

“Ï thought you referred to him as Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi?”

“Let me give you another example – the address to the nation by the Finance Minister, not taking any questions so that his narrative is not even remotely challenged. Oh, yes, and he was seated next to the Minister of Information who restated what was stated by the Finance Minister.”

“But when each and every Pakistani goes to the market he or she is aware of the shrinking value of the rupee then…”

“Then it can be dismissed as micro as opposed to the macro picture.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

