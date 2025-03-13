Modernisation, economic growth, international stability: ‘China, Pakistan must work together as key partners’

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has called for China and Pakistan to work together as key partners in modernisation, economic growth, and international stability.

He highlighted the enduring China-Pakistan friendship, emphasising mutual respect and expanding collaboration.

The Chinese envoy was speaking as guest of honour at a seminar jointly organised by China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with China Media Group (CMG).

The seminar was titled, “China in Spring: China’s Opportunities, Shared by the World.”

Jiang Zaidong underscored China’s economic resilience, investing $3.6 trillion in tech-driven innovation, and advancing green projects.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s role in China’s strategic initiatives, particularly through CPEC and space cooperation. Stressing China’s leadership in poverty alleviation, job creation, and skill development, he also highlighted China’s diplomatic vision for fostering global peace and security.

He highlighted the key takeaways from the Two Sessions as well as China’s diplomatic successes in recent years and its future outlook in terms of upholding fairness and justice and supporting peace and stability.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the significance of China’s ‘Two Sessions,’ particularly in shaping economic policies, advancing high-tech industries, and setting a five per cent GDP growth target for 2025. He noted Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s reaffirmation of China’s commitment to global stability, emphasising China’s proactive global role through initiatives like the BRI, GDI, GSI, and GCI. Stressing the strength of Pakistan-China strategic ties, he underscored CPEC’s transformative role and new initiatives to enhance trade, job creation, and regional connectivity.

Ambassador Masood Khan, in his keynote address, highlighted the enduring strength of Pakistan-China relations, emphasising their strategic, economic, and defence cooperation. He underscored CPEC’s evolution beyond infrastructure to include people-to-people exchanges and social development. He acknowledged China’s unprecedented progress and global rise and its role in fostering global economic cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative.

Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi highlighted China’s commitment to people-centred development, sustainability, and peaceful growth, strengthening regional and global cooperation. She emphasised the world’s growing recognition of China’s positive influence, contrasting it with rising defence concerns in some Western nations.

Dr Talat Shabbir, director CPSC highlighted the significance of China’s Two Sessions in shaping the country’s economic and governance policies, emphasising their global impact. He underscored the opportunities these developments present for Pakistan, particularly in enhancing economic collaboration through CPEC.

