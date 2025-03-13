AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Mar 13, 2025
Business & Finance

PRGMEA’s Carbon-Neutral Export Model to triple exports at net-zero emissions

Recorder Report Published March 13, 2025 Updated March 13, 2025 06:44am

LAHORE: The Pakistan’s textile industry is set for a major transformation as PRGMEA’s Carbon-Neutral Export Model has presented a plan to triple exports while achieving net-zero emissions.

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA), in a press release, stated that with global brands committed to sustainability under the Paris Agreement, Pakistan has a unique opportunity to become the world’s leading supplier of eco-friendly textiles and garments.

By adopting a carbon-neutral approach, the country can align with global trade trends, attract more international buyers, and strengthen its position in the competitive global market.

The proposed Carbon-Neutral Export Model, finalized by Dr Ayyaz Uddin, provides a structured approach to achieving these goals. The model focuses on expanding solar energy adoption, improving energy efficiency, promoting sustainable raw materials, and fostering collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders.

By reducing reliance on fossil fuels and tapping into high-value carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, Pakistan can transform sustainability into an economic driver. This shift would not only meet international sustainability standards but also enhance the country’s export potential and long-term economic stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

