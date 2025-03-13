‘Punjab CM’s Rs150bn Cities Development Programme’ okayed

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a mega programme, the Chief Minister Cities Development Programme, worth Rs 150 billion for the provision of municipal services in 110 cities of Punjab.

The programme will benefit 6.5 million people in small cities and 12 million people in big cities. In the first phase, water supply and sanitation facilities will be provided in 20 cities while data collection work relating to the project has been completed in 59 more cities.

The project was devised while taking into account the needs of cities for the next 25 years.

Moreover, under the programme, no sewerage pipeline will be laid inside the towns; instead, a bypass model of drainage system will be implemented around small cities to avoid the harmful effects of wastewater. Also, future new settlements will be connected to this bypass drainage system.

Further, at least one water storage tank will be built for a population of up to 100,000 while more water storage tanks will be built in the same proportion for a population exceeding this.

Also, an integrated system will be introduced for rainwater drainage and waste water will be treated while pump stations will be shifted to the solar system. The programme plans to dedicate 6642 green areas in all cities.

In this connection, Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the programme; Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed and Special Secretary Development Asia Gul attended the meeting.

On this occasion, Syed Zahid Aziz, Managing Director of Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) gave a briefing on the programme.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister directed the PMDFC to devise an effective estimation method, saying that the style of streets and houses in most cities is similar.

He urged the diameter of any sewerage pipeline should not be less than 12 inches. “Under this program, the needs of cities for the next 25 years will be taken into account,” he added.

On this occasion, the Secretary directed the PMDFC’s MD to hold a meeting with each city’s administration, saying that the programme should be taken forward expeditiously by getting the feedback of the district and tehsil administrations soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025