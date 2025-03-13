Digital payments: Google Wallet now available for HBL cardholders

KARACHI: From today HBL cardholders can add their credit/debit cards to Google Wallet on both Android and Wear OS devices, reinforcing the Bank’s dedication to innovative and secure digital payment solutions.

This strategic collaboration with Google aims to provide users with a smooth and efficient digital payment experience. With Google Wallet, HBL clients can now add their Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards digitally, enabling fast and secure contactless payments in stores, within apps, and online via Google Pay.

Aamir Kureshi, Head of Products, Transactional Services & Solution Delivery, HBL commented on the launch: “We are pleased to bring Google Wallet for our clients in Pakistan. This initiative underscores our commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies that enhance the banking experience by offering both convenience and security.”

“Pakistan’s digital payments landscape is evolving rapidly, and with more people embracing digital transactions, Google Wallet provides a secure, seamless, and efficient way to make payments, shop, and travel. It will enable Pakistanis to tap-and-pay in stores, check out seamlessly online, and easily access their boarding passes when they travel,” said Farhan Qureshi, Country Director for Google Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025