AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-13

Digital payments: Google Wallet now available for HBL cardholders

Press Release Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

KARACHI: From today HBL cardholders can add their credit/debit cards to Google Wallet on both Android and Wear OS devices, reinforcing the Bank’s dedication to innovative and secure digital payment solutions.

This strategic collaboration with Google aims to provide users with a smooth and efficient digital payment experience. With Google Wallet, HBL clients can now add their Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards digitally, enabling fast and secure contactless payments in stores, within apps, and online via Google Pay.

Aamir Kureshi, Head of Products, Transactional Services & Solution Delivery, HBL commented on the launch: “We are pleased to bring Google Wallet for our clients in Pakistan. This initiative underscores our commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies that enhance the banking experience by offering both convenience and security.”

“Pakistan’s digital payments landscape is evolving rapidly, and with more people embracing digital transactions, Google Wallet provides a secure, seamless, and efficient way to make payments, shop, and travel. It will enable Pakistanis to tap-and-pay in stores, check out seamlessly online, and easily access their boarding passes when they travel,” said Farhan Qureshi, Country Director for Google Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

HBL Digital payments Google Wallet

Comments

200 characters

Digital payments: Google Wallet now available for HBL cardholders

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Tax system digitalisation: FBR reconstitutes project management team

PNSC sells MT Lahore and MT Quetta

Read more stories