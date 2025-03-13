Train rescue operation ends: Minister expresses gratitude

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar expressed gratitude that the security operation in Balochistan had been successfully concluded, ensuring the safety of the hostages and eliminating all terrorists.

Speaking on the tragic Jaffar Express attack, the minister confirmed that 33 terrorists responsible for taking Pakistani citizens hostage were “sent to hell”. However, before the security operation commenced, 21 innocent passengers were martyred, and four valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army also lost their lives.

“Our brave soldiers fought with courage and determination against the terrorists,” Tarar said, acknowledging the efforts of the Pakistan Army, Special Services Group (SSG), Frontier Corps (FC), and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in executing the highly complex rescue operation.

The minister highlighted that the Jaffar Express was carrying 440 passengers when it was attacked. Despite the difficult terrain and the complexity of the situation, security forces successfully executed the operation, ensuring the safe evacuation of the hostages.

Tarar strongly criticised Indian media for spreading false propaganda regarding the attack. He also condemned certain political elements for attempting to use the tragedy for their own political gains.

“It is unfortunate that some political figures tried to exploit this horrific incident for their own agenda,” he said. “The Indian media, BLA terrorists, and PTI were all speaking the same language.”

The minister urged political parties to focus on verified facts rather than spreading misinformation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the professionalism and capability of the security forces in successfully neutralising the terrorists. He reiterated his firm commitment to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan.

“We will not allow such incidents to destabilise Pakistan. No one will be permitted to hold innocent citizens hostage or threaten national security,” Tarar asserted.

The minister reassured the nation that all security institutions, including the armed forces, police, and Rangers, are fully mobilised to counter terrorism.

“We will hunt down and eliminate terrorists wherever they are. Pakistan will be made a hub of peace,” he vowed.

Tarar also revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had spoken to the chief minister of Balochistan and would visit the province soon to discuss further security measures.

“The terrorists have exposed themselves, and their sinister plans have failed. They will never succeed in their nefarious agenda,” he concluded.

