Governance: KP CM praises bureaucracy, cabinet colleagues

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has claimed 50 per cent increase in its receipts without imposing any tax and not only cent percent release of funds to annual developmental programme (ADP) funded scheme, rather also the defreeze the frozen schemes.

Similarly, the Health Card scheme was stopped but it has not only retaken it up rather has widened its coverage.

This was told during 27th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet that held here with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair. Besides, members of the cabinet, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Administrative Secretaries, and Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister in his opening remarks appreciated the performance of the cabinet colleagues and the supporting bureaucracy for such an outstanding performance during the last one year of his government. He said that while taking over the reins of government one year ago, the province hardly had 15 days salaries for the employees but now they have a historic surplus of Rs.150 billion. Due to good governance, as many as Rs.900 million a month is saved just in the Health Card scheme despite the widening of services. This has been highly appreciated by the poor people of the province, he said.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that liabilities worth Rs.87 billion have also been cleared and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa became the first Province to have established a debt retirement Fund and reserving Rs.30 billion for it. As far as new schemes, the first ever Provincial Transmission Line has been taken up at a cost of Rs.18 billion to provide cheap electricity to the industrial units. The posting transfers of public servants were being made purely on merit basis and no political pressure would be accepted in this regard, he remarked.

Taking important decisions on agenda items, the cabinet approved a draft bill for establishing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Officers Welfare Fund. The fund upon creation is aimed at supporting the Judicial Officers in situations such as health emergencies, accidents, natural disasters and post-retirement needs. It also approved a special grant of Rs. 667.500 million as payment for 150 Kanal lands to Peshawar Development Authority for construction of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy at Regi Model Town, Peshawar.

The Cabinet approved Rs. 9,934,000/- as additional grant for Peshawar High Court to purchase vehicle for the official use of the judges while relaxing the ban on purchase of vehicles. Relaxing the ban for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, the Cabinet also approved the creation of posts of various cadres in the Ombudsman Secretariat.

The Chief Minister on this occasion directed to accelerate work on the establishment of car park near the buildings of the Peshawar High Court and the District Courts.

