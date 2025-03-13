EDITORIAL: The president’s address to the joint sitting of parliament was predictably ceremonial in parts, touching upon all the usual themes — democracy, economic stability, national security, and institutional harmony.

Yet, what stood out was his pointed criticism of the government’s unilateral decision-making, despite being part of a coalition setup.

At a time when Pakistan faces immense economic and political challenges, his remarks serve as a reminder that governance in a parliamentary democracy must be inclusive, not dictated by a handful of powerbrokers.

One of the most striking aspects of his speech was the implicit acknowledgment of growing discontent with the ruling coalition’s approach. While he praised the government’s efforts in stabilising the economy, he did not shy away from highlighting the disconnect between policymaking and wider political consensus.

The lack of consultation with coalition partners and opposition forces alike has fostered an environment of mistrust, weakening the very democratic ethos that the government claims to uphold.

His remarks on economic management were particularly relevant. While acknowledging the necessity of tough decisions amid Pakistan’s IMF programme, he underscored the need for policies that are sustainable and do not disproportionately burden the already struggling lower and middle classes. Inflation remains a critical concern, and while fiscal discipline is imperative, governance cannot solely be dictated by external lenders and technocrats.

A more inclusive economic vision — one that engages businesses, workers, and civil society — is required to create lasting stability.

Equally notable was the president’s emphasis on national unity and dialogue. At a time when political divisions run deep, his call for reconciliation should not be ignored.

The persistent unwillingness of key political stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions has led to legislative bottlenecks and policy paralysis. Governance by executive fiat, without parliamentary consensus, risks further alienating an already polarised polity.

The security situation, too, remains precarious. The president reiterated the state’s commitment to combating terrorism and maintaining internal stability. However, the government’s approach in this regard has also been questioned. The resurgence of militant activity in parts of the country demands a more comprehensive strategy — one that combines military resolve with political engagement and economic upliftment in vulnerable regions.

The address also highlighted Pakistan’s foreign policy challenges. Relations with key international partners remain complex, and while diplomatic engagements continue, there is little sign of a cohesive, long-term strategy.

The balancing act between economic reliance on external lenders and the pursuit of strategic autonomy has not been particularly well executed. The government must recognise that foreign policy, like domestic policy, requires broader consensus and cannot be dictated by short-term considerations.

Ultimately, while the president’s address covered a broad range of issues, its most significant takeaway was the call for more inclusive governance. A democratic government cannot function effectively if decision-making remains centralised within a select few.

Political stability cannot be achieved through unilateral action; it requires engagement, compromise, and respect for institutional processes. If these lessons are ignored, Pakistan risks deeper divisions at a time when unity is needed more than ever.

The government knows all this very well, of course, but now that this advice comes from the head of state who represents the unity of the republic, and is also a crucial coalition partner in this case, perhaps it will pay greater attention to it than usual.

