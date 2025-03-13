AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
CM’s Public Schools Organization Programme producing results

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Public School Organization Programme continues successfully, as the management of Government schools by highly educated youth yields amazing results.

The CM was briefed by the authorities concerned, “After the first phase of school reorganization programme, the number of students has increased from 242,000 to 368,000 while the number of teachers across the province has increased from 8037 to 15114.”

They added, “The salary of teachers in government schools under private management has increased threefold.” The Chief Minister was apprised, “With the new management, just In a few months, 35 new classrooms have been built, while the construction and renovation of 459 others have been completed.” She was also briefed, “Number of chairs and desks for students has increased from 371,000 to 523,000.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was further briefed by the relevant authorities, “After outsourcing, new and latest computer labs have been built in schools under self-help model.” She was also apprised, “In the outsourced schools, 110 new toilets have been built, while 2762 others have been constructed and repaired.” They added, “Boundary walls and water supply of 158 schools have been arranged, besides installing 1389 water pumps.”

