Arab states to keep talking with Trump envoy on Egypt’s Gaza plan

CAIRO: Arab foreign ministers said on Wednesday they would continue consultations with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy over Egypt’s plan for rebuilding the Gaza Strip, an alternative to Trump’s proposed takeover of the Palestinian territory.

Consultations and coordination on the plan would continue with the U.S. special envoy, Steve Witkoff, as a “basis for the reconstruction efforts” in Gaza, according to a joint statement following a meeting of the foreign ministers in Doha.

Earlier this month, Arab leaders adopted a $53 billion Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza that would avoid displacing Palestinians from the enclave, in contrast to Trump’s vision of a “Middle East Riviera”.

Trump’s plan reinforced long-standing Palestinian fears of being permanently driven from their homes, and was met with widespread international rejection.

Egypt says Gaza reconstruction plan ready

Egypt, Jordan and Gulf Arab states are concerned that any such plan would destabilise the entire region.

Egypt’s reconstruction plan for Gaza provides for an administrative committee of independent, professional Palestinian technocrats entrusted with the governance of Gaza.

The plan is detailed in a 112-page document that includes maps of how its land would be redeveloped and dozens of colourful AI-generated images of housing developments, gardens and community centres.

Large-scale reconstruction funding would require heavy buy-in from oil-rich Gulf Arab states such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The White House has previously said that the plan, which has recently received backing from France, Germany, Italy and Britain, did not address Gaza’s reality.