WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 12, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Mar-25 10-Mar-25 7-Mar-25 6-Mar-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103732 0.103429 0.103701 0.103935 Euro 0.818419 0.814737 0.815587 0.812553 Japanese yen 0.005115 0.0050998 0.005077 0.005045 U.K. pound 0.969359 0.970886 0.970786 0.969442 U.S. dollar 0.750017 0.751256 0.751208 0.752643 Algerian dinar 0.0056309 0.0056333 0.005635 0.005644 Australian dollar 0.470786 0.473712 0.477703 Botswana pula 0.0549012 0.0549919 0.055139 0.055018 Brazilian real 0.129697 0.130233 0.130933 Brunei dollar 0.562569 0.564006 0.563505 0.564835 Canadian dollar 0.519007 0.520585 0.522725 0.525993 Chilean peso 0.0008055 0.0008093 0.000811 0.000804 Czech koruna 0.0327891 0.0326747 0.032607 0.032465 Danish krone 0.109727 0.109237 0.109345 0.108932 Indian rupee 0.0085886 0.0086115 0.008629 0.008643 Israeli New Shekel 0.207072 0.207976 0.2082 Korean won 0.0005167 0.0005194 0.000521 0.000517 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43472 2.43875 2.44246 Malaysian ringgit 0.169209 0.170006 0.169592 0.169993 Mauritian rupee 0.0165575 0.0165788 0.016571 0.016551 Mexican peso 0.0370219 0.037036 0.037117 New Zealand dollar 0.426872 0.429568 0.430855 0.430625 Norwegian krone 0.0703468 0.0698115 0.069359 0.069354 Omani rial 1.95063 1.95385 1.95746 Peruvian sol 0.205542 0.205585 0.20643 Philippine peso 0.0130788 0.0131155 0.013124 0.01309 Polish zloty 0.194906 0.194762 0.195383 0.194612 Qatari riyal 0.206049 0.206389 0.20677 Russian ruble 0.008664 0.0084996 0.008428 0.008403 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200005 0.200335 0.200705 Singapore dollar 0.562569 0.564006 0.563505 0.564835 South African rand 0.0410504 0.041547 0.040988 Swedish krona 0.0742729 0.074337 0.074125 Swiss franc 0.857011 0.854276 0.849916 Thai baht 0.0221283 0.022239 0.022258 0.02238 Trinidadian dollar 0.110908 0.111147 0.111484 U.A.E. dirham 0.204225 0.204563 0.20494 Uruguayan peso 0.0177829 0.017721 0.017755 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

