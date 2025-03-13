AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Markets Print 2025-03-13

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special...
Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
March 12, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        11-Mar-25      10-Mar-25       7-Mar-25       6-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103732       0.103429       0.103701       0.103935
Euro                             0.818419       0.814737       0.815587       0.812553
Japanese yen                     0.005115      0.0050998       0.005077       0.005045
U.K. pound                       0.969359       0.970886       0.970786       0.969442
U.S. dollar                      0.750017       0.751256       0.751208       0.752643
Algerian dinar                  0.0056309      0.0056333       0.005635       0.005644
Australian dollar                0.470786                      0.473712       0.477703
Botswana pula                   0.0549012      0.0549919       0.055139       0.055018
Brazilian real                   0.129697       0.130233       0.130933
Brunei dollar                    0.562569       0.564006       0.563505       0.564835
Canadian dollar                  0.519007       0.520585       0.522725       0.525993
Chilean peso                    0.0008055      0.0008093       0.000811       0.000804
Czech koruna                    0.0327891      0.0326747       0.032607       0.032465
Danish krone                     0.109727       0.109237       0.109345       0.108932
Indian rupee                    0.0085886      0.0086115       0.008629       0.008643
Israeli New Shekel               0.207072       0.207976         0.2082
Korean won                      0.0005167      0.0005194       0.000521       0.000517
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43472        2.43875                       2.44246
Malaysian ringgit                0.169209       0.170006       0.169592       0.169993
Mauritian rupee                 0.0165575      0.0165788       0.016571       0.016551
Mexican peso                    0.0370219       0.037036       0.037117
New Zealand dollar               0.426872       0.429568       0.430855       0.430625
Norwegian krone                 0.0703468      0.0698115       0.069359       0.069354
Omani rial                        1.95063        1.95385                       1.95746
Peruvian sol                     0.205542       0.205585        0.20643
Philippine peso                 0.0130788      0.0131155       0.013124        0.01309
Polish zloty                     0.194906       0.194762       0.195383       0.194612
Qatari riyal                     0.206049       0.206389                       0.20677
Russian ruble                    0.008664      0.0084996       0.008428       0.008403
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200005       0.200335                      0.200705
Singapore dollar                 0.562569       0.564006       0.563505       0.564835
South African rand              0.0410504       0.041547       0.040988
Swedish krona                   0.0742729       0.074337       0.074125
Swiss franc                      0.857011       0.854276       0.849916
Thai baht                       0.0221283       0.022239       0.022258        0.02238
Trinidadian dollar               0.110908       0.111147       0.111484
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204225       0.204563                       0.20494
Uruguayan peso                  0.0177829       0.017721       0.017755
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

