Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 12, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 11-Mar-25 10-Mar-25 7-Mar-25 6-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103732 0.103429 0.103701 0.103935
Euro 0.818419 0.814737 0.815587 0.812553
Japanese yen 0.005115 0.0050998 0.005077 0.005045
U.K. pound 0.969359 0.970886 0.970786 0.969442
U.S. dollar 0.750017 0.751256 0.751208 0.752643
Algerian dinar 0.0056309 0.0056333 0.005635 0.005644
Australian dollar 0.470786 0.473712 0.477703
Botswana pula 0.0549012 0.0549919 0.055139 0.055018
Brazilian real 0.129697 0.130233 0.130933
Brunei dollar 0.562569 0.564006 0.563505 0.564835
Canadian dollar 0.519007 0.520585 0.522725 0.525993
Chilean peso 0.0008055 0.0008093 0.000811 0.000804
Czech koruna 0.0327891 0.0326747 0.032607 0.032465
Danish krone 0.109727 0.109237 0.109345 0.108932
Indian rupee 0.0085886 0.0086115 0.008629 0.008643
Israeli New Shekel 0.207072 0.207976 0.2082
Korean won 0.0005167 0.0005194 0.000521 0.000517
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43472 2.43875 2.44246
Malaysian ringgit 0.169209 0.170006 0.169592 0.169993
Mauritian rupee 0.0165575 0.0165788 0.016571 0.016551
Mexican peso 0.0370219 0.037036 0.037117
New Zealand dollar 0.426872 0.429568 0.430855 0.430625
Norwegian krone 0.0703468 0.0698115 0.069359 0.069354
Omani rial 1.95063 1.95385 1.95746
Peruvian sol 0.205542 0.205585 0.20643
Philippine peso 0.0130788 0.0131155 0.013124 0.01309
Polish zloty 0.194906 0.194762 0.195383 0.194612
Qatari riyal 0.206049 0.206389 0.20677
Russian ruble 0.008664 0.0084996 0.008428 0.008403
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200005 0.200335 0.200705
Singapore dollar 0.562569 0.564006 0.563505 0.564835
South African rand 0.0410504 0.041547 0.040988
Swedish krona 0.0742729 0.074337 0.074125
Swiss franc 0.857011 0.854276 0.849916
Thai baht 0.0221283 0.022239 0.022258 0.02238
Trinidadian dollar 0.110908 0.111147 0.111484
U.A.E. dirham 0.204225 0.204563 0.20494
Uruguayan peso 0.0177829 0.017721 0.017755
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments