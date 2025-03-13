KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 12, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,084.54 High: 114,661.89 Low: 114,001.50 Net Change: 93.12 Volume (000): 128,435 Value (000): 14,832,111 Makt Cap (000) 3,484,291,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,234.29 NET CH (-) 191.70 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,874.14 NET CH (+) 63.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,657.65 NET CH (-) 21.69 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,987.64 NET CH (+) 16.02 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,909.58 NET CH (-) 37.54 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,876.22 NET CH (-) 3.28 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-March-2025 ====================================

