BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 12, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,084.54
High: 114,661.89
Low: 114,001.50
Net Change: 93.12
Volume (000): 128,435
Value (000): 14,832,111
Makt Cap (000) 3,484,291,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,234.29
NET CH (-) 191.70
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,874.14
NET CH (+) 63.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,657.65
NET CH (-) 21.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,987.64
NET CH (+) 16.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,909.58
NET CH (-) 37.54
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,876.22
NET CH (-) 3.28
------------------------------------
As on: 12-March-2025
====================================
