Trump cites positive messages on potential Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said U.S. officials were heading to Russia on Wednesday to discuss a U.S.-Ukraine agreement on a proposed 30-day pause in fighting and a pathway to peace talks.

Trump said it was now up to Russia after Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire during more than eight hours of talks Tuesday with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia.

“Hopefully we can get a ceasefire from Russia,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Erdogan hopes Russia responds ‘constructively’ to Ukraine ceasefire

“I’ve gotten some positive messages, but a positive message means nothing. This is a very serious situation.” The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was awaiting details from Washington about a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, while senior Moscow sources said a deal would have to take account of Russia’s advances and address its concerns.

Trump said a ceasefire would make sense for Russia but said there was “a lot of downside for Russia too,” without elaborating.

“We have a very complex situation solved on one side, pretty much solved. We’ve also discussed land and other things that go with it,” he said. “We know the areas of land we’re talking about, whether it’s pull back or not pull back.”

Asked if he would do anything to pressure Russia, Trump said: “I can do things financially, that would be very bad for Russia. I don’t want to do that because I want to get peace.”