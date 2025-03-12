AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat down 2-4 cents a bushel, corn and soy down 8-10 cents

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 07:43pm

CHICAGO: Following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday.

Wheat - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel

Wheat futures extend a setback after the most-active contract on Monday rose to its highest level in more than a week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a monthly crop report on Tuesday projected domestic and world wheat ending stocks for 2024-25 will be bigger than analysts’ were expecting.

Farmers in Canada are expected to increase total wheat plantings to about 27.5 million acres from 26.8 million acres last year, Statistics Canada said. Traders, on average, expected 27.1 million acres, according to a Reuters survey.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat was last down 2-1/4 cents at $5.54-1/2 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last down 1-3/4 cents at $5.70-1/4 per bushel, and Minneapolis May spring wheat fell 2-3/4 cents to $5.94-1.2 per bushel.

Corn - Down 8 to 10 cents

Corn futures ease after the market on Tuesday rose to its highest level in more than a week before ending lower.

USDA on Tuesday left its forecast for 2024-25 U.S. corn ending stocks unchanged from February. Analysts expected a decline due to strong U.S. export demand.

Wheat down 4-5 cents, corn up 2-3 cents, soy up 3-5 cents

Concerns about trade disputes hurting global demand for American crops hung over the market as President Donald Trump’s increased tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports drew retaliation from Canada and Europe.

CBOT May corn was last down 9 cents at $4.61-1/4 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 8 to 10 cents

Most-active soybeans touched a one-week low overnight under pressure from a massive harvest in top-supplier Brazil and concerns about the risk for tariff disputes to reduce sales of U.S. farm goods.

Brazil’s soybean exports are expected to reach 15.45 million metric tons in March, up more than 4% compared with last week’s forecast, according to industry group Anec.

CBOT May soybeans were last down 9-1/4 cents at $10.02 per bushel.

Wheat Corn Soybeans US soybeans wheat crop corn crops

Comments

200 characters

Wheat down 2-4 cents a bushel, corn and soy down 8-10 cents

Jaffar Express attack: 30 terrorists killed, 190 passengers rescued as operation continues for 2nd day

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after mixed trading

‘Horrific act’: US condemns train attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

Govt launches project to equip all post offices with ICT infrastructure

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Oil up on weak dollar, tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Read more stories