India’s industrial output rises 5% y/y in January

NEW DELHI: India’s industrial output grew 5% year-on-year in January, government data showed on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a growth of 3.5%. Industrial output grew 3.2% in December.
Manufacturing output advanced 5.5% in January, electricity generation grew 2.4% and mining activity rose 4.4%, the data showed.
India’s factory activity growth dips to 14-month low in Feb due to cooling demand
In December, these sectors had grown by 3.4%, 6.2% and 2.7%, respectively.
Industrial output increased by 4.2% in the April-January period.
Comments