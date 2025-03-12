AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Amazon, Google sign pledge to support tripling of nuclear energy capacity by 2050

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 04:30pm

Major companies such as Amazon and Google on Wednesday signed a pledge to support the goal of at least tripling the world’s nuclear energy capacity by 2050, on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

Shale company Occidental and Japanese heavy machinery maker IHI Corp also added their names to the pledge.

The pledge is expected to gain more support over the coming months from industries including maritime, aviation and oil and gas, said the World Nuclear Association (WNA), the nuclear industry group that facilitated the pledge, in a press release.

The pledge adds on to the vow from over 30 countries, which also aimed to triple capacity by 2050 in 2023.

Amazon’s cloud business to invest $8.2bn in Indian state in coming years

Nuclear energy, a source of clean power, generates 9% of the world’s electricity from 439 power reactors, according to WNA.

As of early 2025, the world has only around 411 nuclear power reactors operating, with a combined capacity of 371 gigawatts.

Google Amazon Nuclear energy

Comments

200 characters

Amazon, Google sign pledge to support tripling of nuclear energy capacity by 2050

Jaffar Express attack: 30 terrorists killed, 190 passengers rescued as operation continues for 2nd day

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after mixed trading

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

Govt launches project to equip all post offices with ICT infrastructure

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Oil up on weak dollar but tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read more stories