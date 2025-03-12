AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Ireland scrap home series against Afghanistan over fund crunch

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 04:22pm
Ireland’s Josh Little in action. Photo: Reuters
Ireland’s Josh Little in action. Photo: Reuters

Ireland have cancelled a multi-format series against Afghanistan this year due to financial reasons, but the Afghan board is hopeful it will be played next year.

West Indies will play six limited-overs matches in Ireland in May-June before England arrive in September for a three-match Twenty20 series.

Ireland were then scheduled to host Afghanistan for one test, three one-day internationals and three T20s in August.

“One planned series that won’t go ahead for financial reasons is against Afghanistan,” Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said after announcing the team’s summer schedule on Tuesday.

“This decision is part of our management of short-term budgetary constraints, as well as our requirement to comply with the Board’s mandate to deliver balanced investment across the organisation’s strategic objectives.”

England knocked out of Champions Trophy by Afghanistan

Cricket Ireland was interested in staging the series next year, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on Wednesday.

“While we acknowledge their reasons, this would have been a valuable opportunity for players from both countries,” ACB chief executive Naseeb Khan said.

“We are in discussions with Cricket Ireland to explore suitable options for rescheduling the series and will work collaboratively to find a mutually convenient window.”

