Markets

Palm climbs on stronger Dalian palm olein

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 01:25pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday, snapping two straight sessions of losses, as stronger Dalian palm olein prices underpinned the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 22 ringgit, or 0.49%, to 4,510 ringgit ($1,018.06) a metric ton by the midday break.

The contract fell 2.96% in the last two sessions.

The recovery in Dalian palm olein is lending support to the crude palm oil prices, with the spot month March contract holding firm and providing additional price support, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.81%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.83%. Soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.24%.

Palm oil tracks movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices edged up, helped by a weaker dollar, but mounting fears of a US economic slowdown and the impact of tariffs on global economic growth capped gains. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil easier

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.45% against the US dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

India’s palm oil imports in February jumped 35.7% on-month to 373,549 metric tons, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said.

Prices of cooking oil could be buoyed up for years by stagnating production and a biodiesel push in top producer Indonesia that are making traditionally cheap palm oil costlier, eliminating an advantage that also curbed prices of rival oils.

Palm oil still targets 4,360 ringgit per metric ton, as pointed by a rising trendline, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

