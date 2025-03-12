AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-12

Counterfeit, substandard medicines: DRAP asked to utilise all resources

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal, Tuesday, while stressing the need for eliminating counterfeit and substandard medicines, directed the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and other relevant departments to utilise all resources for the purpose.

The minister said this here while visiting the DRAP headquarters, saying that eliminating counterfeit and substandard medicines is essential for a healthier Pakistan.

The Minister for Health held a meeting with senior officials of DRAP including newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer Dr Obaidullah. The CEO DRAP briefed the federal minister on the institution’s functions, performance, and challenges.

While addressing the DRAP officers, Health Minister Kamal said that “Our decisions directly impact human lives and the outcomes of our decisions and actions should benefit the common man.”

In this respect, the minister directed, “the elimination of counterfeit and substandard medicines is imperative.”

“We must protect human lives from potential threats at all costs,” Kamal said. He said that “a coordinated strategy will be developed in collaboration with provincial governments to eliminate counterfeit medicines.”

“Pharmaceutical industries and local manufacturing should be facilitated and DRAP’s policies should be conducive to investment so that foreign manufacturing companies prioritise investing in Pakistan,” Kamal said.

The Federal Minister for Health emphasised increasing medicine exports by adopting international standards, adding that “the journey to elevate DRAP to WHO Level 4 should be accelerated.”

During the meeting, the minister further said that a National Medicine Policy will be formulated in consultations with all the stakeholders.

The DRAP officials in their briefing to the minister said DRAP in close collaboration with the federal health departments and provincial health authorities was using all available resources to check substandard medicines. The DRAP is also implementing Worlds Health Organization set rules and regulations on pharmaceutical industry, they informed the minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

DRAP substandard medicines

Comments

200 characters

Counterfeit, substandard medicines: DRAP asked to utilise all resources

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

IMF’s RSF: Dar reviews progress

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

Sugar legally exported to Afghanistan first time: Aurangzeb

SBP bill: Controversy resurges

Re-export of refined sugar: PM forms IMC to examine regional models for raw sugar import

Tariff readjustment: MoF weighs impact of DFIs’ joint letter

SC grills govt on super tax

FBR tells IHC: Taxmen’s transfer to admin pool no punitive step

Gulf states: NLC launches first containerised flagship shipping service

Read more stories