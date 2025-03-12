AIRLINK 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility: Dar reviews progress

Recorder Report Published March 12, 2025 Updated March 12, 2025 08:58am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting to review progress on accessing the International Monetary Fund’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

Ministers of Finance, Power and Petroleum, SAPMs Tariq Bajwa and Haroon Akhtar, along with the Secretary Finance andthe chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) attended the meeting.

Pakistan will be part of G20 by 2030, claims Ishaq Dar

During the meeting, the DPM/FM reiterated the government’s commitment to climate adaptation and mitigation, as well as stressed sustained efforts to secure this facility.

The meeting agreed to expedite the process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

