Planned Roosevelt Hotel sell-off: Finally, CCoP forces itself to speed up process

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) Tuesday decided to fast-track privatisation of PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

The CCoP has reviewed the privatisation progress, urging fast-tracking Roosevelt Hotel case.

The CCoP meeting was held with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar in the chair Tuesday to review the progress of ongoing privatisation initiatives.

The meeting was attended by the ministers for Finance, Power, and Petroleum, secretaries along with senior officials from concerned ministries and departments.

The main agenda item was the privatisation of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, where discussions focused on identifying the most viable way forward.

DPM Dar urged the Privatisation Commission (PC) to expedite the process, highlighting the need for efficiency in the divestment of state-owned assets.

The CCoP reiterated the government’s commitment to streamlining privatisation efforts to enhance economic viability and attract investment.

