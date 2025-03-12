Water distribution: Bilawal advocates need for forging consensus

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his concerns over water distribution policies and emphasised that such decisions should be made through collective agreement rather than by a single authority.

Talking to media in his chamber at the Parliament House on Tuesday, he highlighted President Zardari’s warning to the government against making unilateral decisions on constructing new canals from the Indus River, stressing the need for national consensus on the matter.

Bilawal emphasised that the Indus River system is Pakistan’s lifeline, and any decision regarding its management should involve consultation with all the provinces.

He said that President Zardari’s warning comes amid growing concerns about water scarcity, climate change, and fair resource allocation.

He reiterated that PPP had been the first to raise concerns over the new canals issue, dismissing claims that the party had remained silent. He pointed out that Nawab Yousuf Talpur, a senior PPP leader, had dedicated his last Parliamentary speech to highlighting the water crisis and warning about mismanagement in canal development.

The PPP chairman also addressed the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), warning that if the provincial government fails to take effective action, then the federal government will have to step in. He said that the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would hold consultations on the security crisis and determine a course of action.

He criticised the K-P government and claimed that it had failed to control the worsening security situation. He noted that despite rising incidents of terrorism and lawlessness, the province’s chief minister has not visited affected areas. He insisted that maintaining security was not just a provincial responsibility but also a federal obligation if the situation continued to deteriorate.

Bilawal highlighted that Zardari’s address to Parliament was historic, marking the eighth time he has addressed the legislature. He praised the president for covering all major national issues, including the economy, security, and water resource management.

Bilawal accused opposition parties of using the issue for political point-scoring, stating that national matters like water distribution should be handled responsibly. He urged the government to listen to Zardari’s concerns and ensure that any new water infrastructure projects are implemented with transparency and provincial consensus.

The PPP chairman stressed that Pakistan must acknowledge the challenges posed by climate change and water scarcity. He noted that Indus River water distribution must be managed sustainably, as future generations depend on it.

He urged the government to develop a long-term water management strategy to deal with growing shortages and ensure fair allocation among provinces.

The PPP chairman also touched upon the state of the economy, expressing optimism that inflation was stabilising and positive indicators were emerging. He credited collaborative efforts between political parties for improving economic conditions and said that PPP was ready to work with the government to ensure further stability.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had reassured PPP that its concerns would be addressed, particularly, in budget planning and resource allocation. He suggested that the PPP and the PML-N should jointly draft the upcoming budget, ensuring that it reflects the needs of all provinces.

He concluded by stating that Pakistan’s economic future, food security, and environmental stability depend on responsible governance of natural resources. He reaffirmed PPP’s commitment to advocating for sustainable policies and warned against short-term, politically-motivated decisions on key issues like water and security.

