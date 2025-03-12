2024 season: Sindh outperforms Punjab in per-acre cotton yield

LAHORE: Sindh has outperformed Punjab in per-acre cotton yield during the 2024 season, while Punjab has faced a sharp decline in overall production.

In an exclusive interview with Business Recorder, Sajid Mahmood, Head of Technology Transfer at the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan, revealed that Sindh has outperformed Punjab in per-acre cotton yield during the 2024 season, while Punjab has faced a sharp decline in overall production.

As per the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) report, the total cotton arrivals at factories in 2024 stood at 5,524,593 bales, reflecting a 34.17% decrease compared to 8,393,090 bales in the previous year. In Punjab, production dropped to 2,717,622 bales, marking a 36.49% decline from 4,278,312 bales last year.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s total production stood at 2,806,971 bales, a 31.77% decrease from 4,114,778 bales recorded in the preceding year.

Explaining the factors behind this downward trend in Punjab, Sajid Mahmood highlighted key challenges, including climate change, water scarcity, substandard seed quality, rising input costs, and inconsistent policy frameworks. He emphasized that in South Punjab’s cotton belt, extreme heat and rising night time temperatures (35-36°C in June and July) have adversely affected boll formation, significantly impacting yields. In contrast, Sindh’s comparatively milder climatic conditions have been more favorable for cotton growth, contributing to its higher yield per acre.

Another critical factor contributing to Sindh’s superior performance is its early sowing advantage. Cotton planting in Sindh commences almost a month earlier than in Punjab, allowing crops to benefit from optimal weather conditions. Additionally, Punjab’s cotton farmers are increasingly shifting to alternative crops such as wheat, maize, and rice, which offer higher profitability and lower risks. Moreover, pest infestations, including whitefly and pink bollworm, continue to pose a major threat to Punjab’s cotton sector. Ineffective pesticide management and indiscriminate spraying practices have resulted in increased pest resistance, further exacerbating production challenges.

According to the latest data, Punjab’s per-acre cotton yield averaged 0.85 bales, whereas Sindh achieved 1.81 bales per acre. Similarly, per-acre seed cotton (phutti) yield was recorded at approximately 11 maunds in Punjab, while Sindh reported 21 maunds per acre. This disparity highlights that Sindh has achieved a significantly higher yield despite cultivating a smaller area.

The top cotton-producing districts in Sindh, including Sanghar, Sukkur, and Ghotki, demonstrated notable productivity, with Sanghar alone contributing 1,251,222 bales. In Punjab, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan remained the leading cotton-producing districts; however, overall production continued to lag behind Sindh.

Expressing concern over Punjab’s declining cotton output, Sajid Mahmood stressed the urgent need for strategic interventions to reverse the trend. He underscored the importance of adopting modern agricultural technologies, ensuring the availability of high-quality certified seeds, addressing water management issues, and implementing a structured pest control strategy. Additionally, he called for government-backed incentive programs to encourage farmers to reinvest in cotton cultivation. Discussing prospects for the 2025 cotton season, he commended the Punjab government’s proactive initiatives and expressed confidence that the target of 1 million acres for early sown cotton would be successfully met. He further acknowledged the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), under the leadership of Vice President Dr. Yusuf Zafar, for its significant efforts in cotton revival, including enhancing seed quality, promoting advanced agricultural research, and conducting extensive farmer training programs.

Sajid Mahmood also recognized the Ministry of National Food Security’s ongoing efforts, appreciating its commitment to revitalizing cotton production through policy support and sustainable agricultural practices. He further expressed optimism that the cotton revival committee established by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif would play a pivotal role in restoring national cotton production, thereby strengthening the country’s textile industry and overall economic stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025