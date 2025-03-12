vivo V50 5G launched in Pakistan

KARACHI: vivo launched its most advanced portrait flagship smartphone, vivo V50 5G, redefining the user experience for creative expression.

With state-of-the-art co-engineered ZEISS professional portrait capabilities, V50 5G takes visual quality to new heights, enabling users to capture and share memories in unique style and exceptional clarity.

Beyond its imaging prowess, V50 5G boasts a sleek, aesthetic design and a powerful and slim long-lasting 6000 mAh battery, thanks to vivo’s BlueVolt technology with ultra-fast 90W FlashCharge. Crafted for a seamless user experience across various scenarios, V50 5G stands out with its competitive performance and power enhancements.

vivo continues to celebrate the spirit of creativity, self-expression, and sophistication in Pakistan with Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem as the brand ambassadors for the V50 5G.

