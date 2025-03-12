AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-12

SBP BSC celebrates International Women’s Day 2025

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC North Nazimabad) celebrated International Women’s Day to honour high-achieving women across various sectors.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from Karachi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KWCCI), Accelerate Prosperity, NIC Hyderabad, Rupani Foundation, Born2Run, Bioniks, Hands Foundation, Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), Dastaan Travels, Entrepreneurs Bench, and female officials from banks like HBL, Meezan, Habib Metro, NBP, Albaraka, UBL Ameen, and Sindh Bank.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by an opening address by Muhammad Faheem Maqsood, ACM Financial Inclusion Division at SBP BSC NNO. He highlighted SBP’s Banking on Equality (BoE) Policy and its impact on women’s financial inclusion.

Several influential speakers shared their success stories and initiatives. Dr Ayesha Zulfiqar, a UN Award winner for Innovation in South Asia, introduced Bioniks, Pakistan’s first bionics startup offering affordable, brainwave-controlled prosthetics. Ms Sana Shah from NIC Hyderabad emphasized the importance of mentorship and aligning business ideas with financing opportunities. Athletes Sana Wamiq and Allayema Bhutto shared their journeys, breaking barriers in sports and fashion design. Ms Bhutto, who overcame a severe leg injury, credited Born2Run for her success in running.

Ms Zehra Shalwani, founder of Dastaan Travels, highlighted Pakistan’s tourism potential and the need for public-private partnerships. She raised concerns about banks’ reluctance to offer concessional financing for women, which was addressed by Ms Hina Nasir, Senior Officer, SBP BSC NNO. Ms Nasir explained that SBP has deployed Women Champions across 14,786 branches to facilitate female customers and improve service quality.

Ms Mashal Mabood, Lead Focal Person at HBL, stressed that financial literacy empowers women to unlock economic opportunities. Ms Sonia Nawab from Entrepreneurs Bench highlighted the importance of mental wellness in enhancing productivity, while Ms Mahnoor Hussain, HBL’s first female Security Head, shared her journey of success in a male-dominated field.

Ms Shumaila Shamim from SEDF briefed attendees on women empowerment initiatives and subsidized loans, noting that women entrepreneurs receive full financing support without restrictions.

Ms Sara Huda from Rupani Foundation discussed their Family Center Model, which provides early childhood education training for mothers, and Ms Rahila Rahim from Hands Foundation shared details of interest-free, collateral-free loans for women entrepreneurs.

Rizwan Khaleel Shamsi, Chief Manager of SBP BSC North Nazimabad, concluded the event by expressing his appreciation for the participants and reaffirming SBP’s commitment to women’s financial inclusion.

He emphasized the pivotal role of women in Pakistan’s history, drawing inspiration from Fatima Jinnah’s legacy. “SBP is committed to promoting women’s rights through its Banking on Equality Policy,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with souvenirs for speakers and certificates for Student Ambassadors, who will promote SBP initiatives in academic institutions. Salman Ali Khan from SBP introduced Accelerate Prosperity, fostering networking between attendees and Women Chamber of Commerce members to support women entrepreneurs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP SBP BSC SEDF KWCCI

Comments

200 characters

SBP BSC celebrates International Women’s Day 2025

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

IMF’s RSF: Dar reviews progress

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

Sugar legally exported to Afghanistan first time: Aurangzeb

SBP bill: Controversy resurges

Re-export of refined sugar: PM forms IMC to examine regional models for raw sugar import

Tariff readjustment: MoF weighs impact of DFIs’ joint letter

SC grills govt on super tax

FBR tells IHC: Taxmen’s transfer to admin pool no punitive step

Gulf states: NLC launches first containerised flagship shipping service

Read more stories