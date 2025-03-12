AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
Murad stresses need for modernizing livestock sector

Published 12 Mar, 2025

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Shah emphasised the need for the Fisheries and Livestock Department to implement initiatives that strengthen the poultry, fisheries, and livestock industries to bolster the livestock sector, stabilising the economy and bringing prosperity to related businesses.

He said that during his meeting with provincial Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Muhammad Ali Malkani, who called on him here at the CM House to discuss strategies for modernising and improving the fisheries and livestock sectors through advanced technology.

Murad Shah directed to implement modern fish farming practices in the province and ensure that fishermen have access to necessary facilities. He stressed the importance of promoting fish farming in coastal areas and urged the adoption of modern techniques to increase fish exports.

The CM highlighted the need to upgrade fishing harbours with modern amenities to enhance exports and called for environmentally sustainable fishing practices to protect marine ecosystems.

