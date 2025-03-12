AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-12

‘CM has set high example of transparency in governance’

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

LAHORE: “Corruption is a red line, cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while appreciating a quick action of Anti-Corruption Establish-ment (ACE) Punjab on a complaint of corruption in the Planning & Development Board.

The ACE Punjab arrested P&D Board Assistant Chief Industries Muhammad Ahmed Mufleh-ur-Rehman on the charges of taking bribe for getting schemes included in the Annual Development Program (ADP).

A case has been registered against the accused, and investigation has been started in the matter.

The Chief Minister said, “Public should report complaints against corruption immediately. Indiscriminate action will be taken against corrupt elements.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ADP corruption Maryam Nawaz Sharif ACE Punjab

