‘CM has set high example of transparency in governance’

LAHORE: “Corruption is a red line, cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while appreciating a quick action of Anti-Corruption Establish-ment (ACE) Punjab on a complaint of corruption in the Planning & Development Board.

The ACE Punjab arrested P&D Board Assistant Chief Industries Muhammad Ahmed Mufleh-ur-Rehman on the charges of taking bribe for getting schemes included in the Annual Development Program (ADP).

A case has been registered against the accused, and investigation has been started in the matter.

The Chief Minister said, “Public should report complaints against corruption immediately. Indiscriminate action will be taken against corrupt elements.”

