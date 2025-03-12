ATC extends interim pre-arrest bail of Swati

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of PTI former senator Azam Swati in seven May 9 riots cases including attacks on Corpus Commander House and Askari Tower till May 15.

Earlier, a DSP told the court that the records of the cases were lying with the Supreme Court. He said the prosecution challenged bail of 60 accused in the Supreme Court, where the hearings on the appeals would continue until April.

He also informed the court that the investigation in the cases had been completed and the accused, Swati, was found guilty.

