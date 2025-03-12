AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
Price control drive in Lahore stepped up

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has ramped up efforts to combat inflation and profiteering across the city on Tuesday; the price control magistrates imposed fines of Rs 78,000 on 70 violations during the price control operations.

According to the administration, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza spearheads the drive against inflation and profiteering across the city. With a strong focus on providing relief to citizens during Ramadan, the DC prioritised consistent monitoring of pricing, ensuring profiteers are held accountable.

Meanwhile, the administration has started preparations for the Yaum-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA) processions on the 21st of Ramadan. In a meeting chaired by the DC, detailed reviews were conducted regarding the procession routes, ensuring cleanliness, lighting and security.

In the meeting, vigilant monitoring systems have been instituted, with Rescue 1122 teams and WASA personnel deployed for health and safety oversight. Civil Defence volunteers remain active and the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore is tasked with ensuring adequate lighting. The Lahore Waste Management Company is directed to maintain impeccable cleanliness standards.

The DC emphasised inter-departmental communication and meticulous execution to guarantee peaceful and well-organised processions, prioritising citizen safety and convenience throughout this significant religious event.

