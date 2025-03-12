AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-12

China, HK stocks recover losses despite Wall Street slide

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended higher on Tuesday and Hong Kong shares recovered losses, defying a regional gloom after Wall Street’s sharp declines, in a sign of growing confidence in China’s economy following the rise of DeepSeek.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index climbed 0.3%, and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%, both recouping the 0.5% loss in morning trading.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index ended the session flat, after falling as much as 2.1%.

In contrast, the broader Asian market fell sharply on Tuesday as a market sell-off extended on mounting worries that a wide-ranging trade war could dent US economic growth and lead to a recession. US stocks plunged on Monday, with the S&P 500 recording its biggest one-day drop in nearly three months.

“US exceptionalism is at least pausing,” Citi said in a note to clients. “We therefore downgrade US equities to neutral, upgrade China to overweight.”

Pacific Securities said the US policies actually “Make Others Great Again”, in a jibe at Trump’s “Make America Great Again” mantra.

Despite the recent correction, the Chinese brokerage said the country’s tech-led bull run still has legs.

Even as Trump hiked tariffs on China, “sentiment toward the Chinese economy has continued to improve,” said Goldman Sachs.

The meteoric rise of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has

fuelled optimism in the country’s economy, with Goldman pulling forward its estimated AI boost to China’s GDP growth, expecting an impact to start in 2026. However, following the recent surge in tech shares, money appears to be rotating into cyclical stocks.

China stocks DeepSeek

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks recover losses despite Wall Street slide

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

IMF’s RSF: Dar reviews progress

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

Sugar legally exported to Afghanistan first time: Aurangzeb

SBP bill: Controversy resurges

Re-export of refined sugar: PM forms IMC to examine regional models for raw sugar import

Tariff readjustment: MoF weighs impact of DFIs’ joint letter

SC grills govt on super tax

FBR tells IHC: Taxmen’s transfer to admin pool no punitive step

Gulf states: NLC launches first containerised flagship shipping service

Read more stories