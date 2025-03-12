Senate told: Reformed CSS exam system likely by current or next year

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Tuesday that changes in the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination system are expected by the current or next year, as the government was in the process of introducing reforms.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar told the House during question hour that a high-level committee, led by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, has been working on revising the CSS exam structure.

The committee has also held discussions with relevant stakeholders and finalising the draft for reforms in the civil service. The committee has already completed most of its review, and its final recommendations are expected to shape the upcoming reforms, he added.

He said that competitive exams provide bureaucracy to the country and this quality human resource will contribute to good governance. The number of students in Pakistan opting for the Cambridge education system, including O and A Levels are growing, and the government aims to ensure an equal playing field for all CSS candidates. “It is our responsibility to implement a fair and standardised examination system across the country,” he said.

Senator Anusha Rahman sought details of civil service examination, mechanism and criteria for induction of civil servants along with the reasons of high percentage of failures.

The House was informed in writing that the main reasons for low passing percentage in CSS are identified as under: i. Major failure is in compulsory subjects of English Essay, English Précis and Composition. ii. Aggregate marks policy of the Commission, wherein, candidates are required to obtain minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate in addition to passing the compulsory subjects. iii. Examiners assessment reveals that candidates attempt the paper in such a way that ideas are not coherent, organised or focused. Random thoughts are prevalent without any logical reasoning. The candidates fail to build-up argument from multiple angles and substantiate invalid facts and arguments. iv. The reports indicate problems like poor comprehension, expression which is much below the desired graduation level, heavy reliance on CSS coaching academies, guidebooks, without creativity or genuineness. v. Selection of optional subjects which do not belong to the domain knowledge of the candidates.

She further raised question on examination criteria while saying high percentage of 33 percent is given to viva voce.

Chairman Senate referred the matter to the concerned committee.

The House was informed that as per the warrant of precedence, the parliamentarians are placed at serial No 16. The current warrant, as amended from time to time, was issued by the Ministry of Interior on 10th February 2016, clearly stating that the warrant in vogue is amended up to 6th December 2008.

In the same notification, it is highlighted that the previous warrant was issued on 7th March 1963. However, the subject, “Warrant of Precedence” had been transferred from Interior Division to the Cabinet Division in August 2021 after an amendment in the Rules of Business, 1973.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice emphasised that the Parliament is the highest institution in the country, and all state institutions derive their power from it.

Parliament comprises, approximately, 450 members, making it impractical to assign them a specific rank in the hierarchy.

He elaborated that top appointments in the country are made through the Parliament, reinforcing its supreme status. “Being a member of Parliament itself is the highest honour, and decisions regarding their position in the hierarchy should not be made in an open session,” he asserted.

The law minister suggested that the speaker of the National Assembly and the chairman of the Senate should hold a closed-door meeting to discuss this matter, expressing his willingness to participate along with other relevant officials.

The House was further informed that the assets held by abandoned Properties Organization stand at Rs5.589 billion. Senator Anusha Rahman questioned that why this amount was still retained and kept in account.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025