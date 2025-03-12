AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-12

‘Hit-and-run case’ Acquittal of SC judge’s daughter challenged in IHC

Terence J Sigamony Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The acquittal of Shanzey Malik, daughter of a Supreme Court judge, in a hit-and-run case has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petitioner, Rafaqat Ali, moved the appeal through his counsel Tufail Shehzad advocate and cited Shanzey and the State as respondents in the matter.

The appeal stated that on 08.06.2022, his son namely Shakeel Ahmed along with his friend Hasnain died in a road traffic accident caused by rash and negligent driving of vehicle by respondent No 1 (Shanzey).

He added that the FIR was lodged on 19.06.2022 by the appellant after the burial ceremonies of the deceased, which delay was duly explained in the FIR itself.

It is important to mention here that FIR was registered after the acceptance of petition filed by the appellant under Section 22-A & B CrPC as the police was not ready to register the case.

However, he said that the trial court vide impugned order dated 25.02.2025, has acquitted the respondent No 1 under Section 249-A CrPC on the grounds that there is no probability of conviction of the accused in the case, ignoring the settled principles of law that at the stage of Section 249-A CrPC, only a tentative assessment of evidence is to be made, and not a deep appreciation thereof.

The petitioner contended that the findings of the trial court as regards acquitted accused are fanciful, illogical and based on total disregard of the material and evidence on record.

He also contended that in the haste, the trial court has decided the case in slipshod manner perversely and arbitrarily, which is based on surmises and conjectures.

He added that the trial court has totally ignored the material and evidence on record which has fully implicated the accused with commission of the offence of hit and run of the deceased Shakil Ahmed and deceased Hasnain.

His counsel argued that it was utter surprise and shock to the appellant to see the impugned judgment that the trial court had totally ignored the comprehensive arguments advanced by the counsel for the complainant, as well as, even the attendance of the counsel has not been marked in the impugned judgment.

He further argued that the trial court has completely disregarded the evidence of 21 witnesses including eye witnesses, private witnesses and police officials, who had seen the accident and recorded their statements under Section 161 CrPC, without any plausible reason.

He maintained that the trial court has misinterpreted the reports of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) regarding the CCTV footage and wrongly concluded that the identity of the respondent No 1 could not be established, whereas, the entire circumstantial evidence, including CCTV footage, presence of the respondent at the scene, and other corroborative evidence, sufficiently linked the respondent with the crime.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to accept this appeal and set aside the impugned judgment dated 25.02.2025 passed by the learned Judicial Magistrate Section 30, Islamabad, and direct the trial court to proceed with the trial of the respondent No 1 in accordance with law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Islamabad High Court Punjab Forensic Science Agency Shanzey Malik Supreme Court judge

Comments

200 characters

‘Hit-and-run case’ Acquittal of SC judge’s daughter challenged in IHC

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

IMF’s RSF: Dar reviews progress

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

Sugar legally exported to Afghanistan first time: Aurangzeb

SBP bill: Controversy resurges

Re-export of refined sugar: PM forms IMC to examine regional models for raw sugar import

Tariff readjustment: MoF weighs impact of DFIs’ joint letter

SC grills govt on super tax

FBR tells IHC: Taxmen’s transfer to admin pool no punitive step

Gulf states: NLC launches first containerised flagship shipping service

Read more stories