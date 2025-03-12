AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-03-12

Attack on Jaffar Express: Naqvi must become part of solution

Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am
File photo
File photo

Yesterday’s Sibi incident has sent shivers down everybody’s spine. There were reports of intense firing at Jaffar Express, which was heading from Quetta to Peshawar. Comprising nine coaches, the train had at least 500 passengers on board.

The Balochistan government officials have said that the train was stopped by armed men in Tunnel 8. According to media reports, an explosion was heard near the tunnel and the security personnel were exchanging fire with the militants in the mountainous area.

Nobody, I think, knew that things in Balochistan will ultimately come to such a pass or the situation will deteriorate or become so bad that it will reach a point of a profound crisis or extreme difficulty.

Quoting officials, media reports also said that the scale of the attack was being determined. But I strongly believe that this incident clearly shows that the Balochistan fire is burning out of control. That this beleaguer province has become increasingly chaotic and unpredictable is a fact.

Both federal and provincial governments seem to have run out of solutions to the simmering cauldron of country’s most backward province. Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi has reacted to the incident by saying, among other things, that “the beasts who fire on innocent passengers do not deserve concessions”.

He’s absolutely right. But he needs to pull his socks up without any further loss of time in view of the fact that there is an alarming increase in the number of terror attacks, particularly in KP and Balochistan, in recent weeks and months. He must become a solution to the problem; not a part of problem.

Samiullah Mandokhel

Quetta

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Balochistan government Attack on Jaffar Express KP and Balochistan

Comments

200 characters

Attack on Jaffar Express: Naqvi must become part of solution

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

IMF’s RSF: Dar reviews progress

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

SBP bill: Controversy resurges

SC grills govt on super tax

Tariff readjustment: MoF weighs impact of DFIs’ joint letter

Re-export of refined sugar: PM forms IMC to examine regional models for raw sugar import

Sugar legally exported to Afghanistan first time: Aurangzeb

FBR tells IHC: Taxmen’s transfer to admin pool no punitive step

Gulf states: NLC launches first containerised flagship shipping service

Read more stories