Business & Finance Print 2025-03-12

Feb car sales increase 24pc YoY: PAMA

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

KARACHI: Pakistan car sales in Pakistan clocked in at 12,084 units in Feb 2025, reflecting a 24 percent YoY while a 29 percent MoM fall, the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) reported.

With current increase, overall sales in first eight months of this fiscal year (8MFY25) climbed to 89,770 units a 50 percent YoY rise from 59,700 units in same period of last fiscal year (FY24). The YoY rise in car sales is driven by lowered interest rates, improved consumer confidence, and the introduction of newer variants and models.

According to Topline, MoM decrease is primarily due to the high base effect, as January sales are typically high with buyers delaying purchases from Dec to Jan for secure new-year registrations, and Sazgar Engineering Works (SAZEW) data was released for 2 months in January resulting a high base effect.

Among Non PAMA members, KIA Lucky Motors sales for Feb 2025 were around 850 units, as per our channel checks.

SAZEW saw a 2.13x YoY rise while declining 56 percent MoM to 883 units in Feb 2025. The Jan numbers included cumulative sales for Dec-24 and Jan-25, creating an anomaly and a high uptick for the company. 8MFY25 sales rose to 7,084 units, marking a 2.66x increase from 2,667 units in 8MFY24.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) saw a 9 percent YoY rise while a 35 percent MoM fall. The MoM drop is likely due to record-high Alto sales in Jan-25, creating a high base effect.

Indus Motor Company (INDU) saw a 28 percent YoY rise while a 22% MoM decrease. The MoM drop was due to record-high Toyota Hilux sales in the previous month.

Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) saw 35 percent YoY rise while 7 percent MoM decline and Hyundai Nishat saw a 35 percent YoY and 1 percent MoM rise in car sales.

2 and 3 wheelers sales increased by 35 percent YoY but down 9 percent MoM totaling to 126,699 units in Feb 2025. This excludes numbers for Royal Prince Motorcycle and three wheelers as data is still awaited. This takes 8MFY25 sales to 962,315 units a 30 percent YoY rise.

The total tractor industry recorded sales of 1,534 units, a 54 percent YoY and 44 percent MoM fall. Truck and bus sales in Feb 2025 were up 38 percent YoY while down 22 percent MoM, reaching 486 units.



PAMA car sales Honda Atlas Cars INDU Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association Pakistan car sales Sazgar Engineering Works

