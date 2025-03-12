AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
Editorials Print 2025-03-12

Ritual of lip service

Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

EDITORIAL: International Women’s Day has come and gone, but for half of Pakistan’s population, the struggle for equality remains a daily battle. For, far too many Pakistani women continue to face systemic barriers in economic, political, and professional spheres, leaving the country unable to tap into its full potential.

While symbolic gestures and official statements acknowledging the role of women in society are routine, the absence of concrete policy action underscores a deeper problem — gender inclusivity remains an afterthought rather than a national priority.

The numbers speak for themselves. Women constitute nearly 50 percent of the population, yet their participation in the workforce remains abysmally low. The World Bank estimates that only around 20-25 percent of Pakistani women are part of the labour force, a very low rate indeed.

Cultural constraints, workplace discrimination, and a lack of structural support, such as childcare and safe transport, continue to prevent women from fully contributing to the economy. A country with a struggling economy simply cannot afford to sideline half of its human capital.

Politics offers an equally bleak picture. Despite reserved seats, women’s representation in decision-making remains largely symbolic, with meaningful participation in legislative processes often blocked by deep-seated patriarchy.

The few women who do rise to prominent positions are frequently subjected to scrutiny and gendered criticism that their male counterparts rarely face. The lack of women in leadership roles — whether in business, politics, or public administration — perpetuates the cycle of exclusion.

Economic empowerment is only one facet of the broader issue. Violence against women remains rampant, with cases of domestic abuse, honour killings, and workplace harassment still widespread.

Legal protections exist on paper, but enforcement is weak, and justice remains elusive for many victims. When women fear for their safety in both private and public spaces, expecting them to play a meaningful role in national development is unrealistic.

The solution lies in an approach that is both policy-driven and cultural. Governments must move beyond tokenism and implement real, structural reforms to integrate women into the workforce.

This means targeted incentives for businesses that hire women, stricter enforcement of workplace harassment laws, and improved maternity benefits. Education, too, must be a priority. Girls’ dropout rates remain disproportionately high, largely due to safety concerns and societal norms that discourage higher education for women. Without access to quality education and vocational training, expecting women to enter and thrive in the workforce is wishful thinking.

Equally important is shifting societal attitudes. The narrative that a woman’s role is confined to the home is outdated and economically destructive. Countries that have embraced gender inclusivity — such as those in Scandinavia — consistently outperform in both economic prosperity and human development. Pakistan cannot afford to ignore this reality any longer.

International Women’s Day should not be a mere annual ritual of lip service. It must serve as a reminder that sustainable development is impossible without women’s full and equal participation in every aspect of national life.

The road to gender equality is long, but meaningful change begins with the recognition that women’s empowerment is not a privilege — it is a fundamental right and a necessity for progress.

World Bank Pakistan Economy International Women's Day Pakistani women

