AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US envoy says seeking ‘political solution’ to Israel-Lebanon border disputes

AFP Published 11 Mar, 2025 10:45pm

BEIRUT: Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus said Tuesday that the United States was seeking a political solution to persistent border disputes between Israel and Lebanon.

“We want to get a political resolution, finally, to the border disputes,” Ortagus told Lebanese TV channel Al-Jadeed.

She said the US and France, which helped broker a fragile November ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, had set up “working groups” to keep the process on track.

The working groups would address the border disputes between the two countries, as well as Israel’s continued occupation of five strategic points in south Lebanon, Ortagus said.

The ceasefire required Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border, and to dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

Lebanon says Israeli airstrikes kill at least 356, Israel warns Lebanese to evacuate

Israel had been due to withdraw completely from Lebanese territory by February 18 after missing a January deadline, but kept troops at five locations it deemed strategic.

“Israel has withdrawn from over 99 percent of the territory,” Ortagus said.

“I feel fairly confident that… we can have final resolution on the five points and ultimately on the remaining issues related to the Blue Line”, the UN-patrolled demarcation line that has served as de facto border since 2000.

“When it comes to the border agreement, the land border agreement, there are 13 points – I think that six are still problematic,” she said, referring to disputes between the two governments over the Blue Line.

Another working group would work on “getting the remaining prisoners home”, Ortagus said, as Israel announced it was releasing five Lebanese taken captive during the two months of full-blown war that preceded the ceasefire.

She said the five prisoners to be released by Israel were “a mix” of soldiers and civilians.

“I’ll let the government of Lebanon make the announcement of who is in the mix. But there are some soldiers and civilians in the mix of five,” she said.

Israel and lebanon Morgan Ortagus

Comments

200 characters

US envoy says seeking ‘political solution’ to Israel-Lebanon border disputes

Aurangzeb, UN officials discuss debt management, climate financing

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after volatile trading

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

No sugar smuggled to Afghanistan, says Aurangzeb as Pakistan tightens grip

Pakistan car sales decline 29% MoM in February 2025

KIBOR surges after SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Pakistan’s envoy to Turkmenistan reportedly denied entry into US

‘Cartelisation’: CCP issues show cause notices to International Steel & Aisha Steel Mills

Zarrar Hasham appointed PTCL chairman

UBL absorbs Silk Bank after SBP approval

Read more stories